Truitt Tollett Completes Official Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Shiloh Christian wide receiver Truitt Tollett was among the official visitors to Arkansas this weekend.

The record-breaking wide receiver talked about how the visit went.

“It was a really cool experience,” Tollett said. “They really do it right here, that’s no doubt. All day yesterday they had us doing something. It’s a really good experience.”

He was hosted by a current wide receiver for the Razorbacks.

“My host last night was John David White,” Tollett said. “It was really fun getting to meet him, Hudson (Henry) and those guys spending the night with them. It was a blast.”

Tollett talked about the feedback he got from the coaches as far as an offer.

“That’s undetermined right now so I’m just for right now waiting to see what comes along,” Tollett said.

Are they talking about a preferred walk-on offer?

“They have kinda thrown around that option but nothing’s official yet,” Tollett said. “I’m just kinda waiting for right now.”

As a senior, Tollett caught 134 passes for 2,046 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 11 yards and two more touchdowns. He talked about the season.

“It was obviously one in a lifetime experience,” Tollett said. “It was just incredible to play with all my best friends all year. There’s nothing like high school football.”

The Saints went 14-1 losing only to Joe T. Robinson in the state championship game.

“It was pretty much how you dream it out to be except for last game,” Thompson said.