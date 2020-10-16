Tulsa Union, A.J. Green Capture Second Win in a Row

FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Union started the season 0-4 playing four of the best teams in the state and all on the road, but they blasted Moore 62-12 on Thursday night in the first home contest of the season.

Future Razorback four-star running back AJ Green had another big game. Green gained 154 yards rushing with three touchdowns on 18 carries. That total would have been higher if he didn’t have a 32-yarder called back in the second quarter.

Union coach Kirk Fidrich talked to the Tulsa World’s Larry Lewis following the game.

“A.J. is a team captain and a team leader for a reason. He had another great night,” Fridrich said to Lewis. “He is running with a lot of authority. He is starting to use his strength and definitely has a lot of balance in the way he runs with guys having a hard time knocking him off of his feet.”

This followed up a great performance last Friday. In a 66-10 victory over Mustang, Green, 5-11, 190, rushed 13 times for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He also had an 84-yard touchdown run called back due to a holding penalty.

Green and the Redskins will be back at Union-Tuttle Stadium on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. to host Norman (Okla.) North (3-2).

Here’s video of the 84-yard touchdown run called back last week.

