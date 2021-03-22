Two Big Announcements Related to Arkansas’ Football Recruiting Coming This Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Two four-star recruits sought by Arkansas each will make a commitment this week.

Lancaster (Texas) wide receiver Phaizon Wilson, 6-4, 210, will announce his college decison on Thursday. Belleville (Mich.) safety Myles Rowser, 6-1, 185, said he will make a commitment on Sunday. Arkansas is at seven commitments right now.

Wilson has his decision down to Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss. In two years playing for a stacked Lancaster squad, Wilson has caught 11 passes for 220 yards and five touchdowns. Wilson committed to Texas on July 31, but then decommitted Oct. 29. Wilson helped Lancaster to a 9-1 record last season.

The Razorbacks don’t have a wide receiver committed in the Class of 2022 to this point. Arkansas offered Wilson on Jan. 28, 2020. He is being sought by Kenny Guiton. ESPN and others have him a four-star recruit.

Rowser has his decision down to Arkansas, Michigan State, Alabama and Kentucky. Rowser and Belleville went 10-1 in 2020. As with wide receiver, Arkansas has no safeties committed in the Class of 2022.

Sam Carter is recruiting Rowser. The Hogs offered Rowser on Feb. 2. He has a grade of 82 with ESPN which is a four-star. He’s the No. 181 recruit in ESPN’s Top 300. He is the No. 12 safety, No. 17 recruit in the region and No. 3 in Michigan.

