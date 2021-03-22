Two Big Announcements Related to Arkansas’ Football Recruiting Coming This Week

Hog Recruiting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Two four-star recruits sought by Arkansas each will make a commitment this week.

Lancaster (Texas) wide receiver Phaizon Wilson, 6-4, 210, will announce his college decison on Thursday. Belleville (Mich.) safety Myles Rowser, 6-1, 185, said he will make a commitment on Sunday. Arkansas is at seven commitments right now.

Wilson has his decision down to Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss. In two years playing for a stacked Lancaster squad, Wilson has caught 11 passes for 220 yards and five touchdowns. Wilson committed to Texas on July 31, but then decommitted Oct. 29. Wilson helped Lancaster to a 9-1 record last season.

The Razorbacks don’t have a wide receiver committed in the Class of 2022 to this point. Arkansas offered Wilson on Jan. 28, 2020. He is being sought by Kenny Guiton. ESPN and others have him a four-star recruit.

Rowser has his decision down to Arkansas, Michigan State, Alabama and Kentucky. Rowser and Belleville went 10-1 in 2020. As with wide receiver, Arkansas has no safeties committed in the Class of 2022.

Sam Carter is recruiting Rowser. The Hogs offered Rowser on Feb. 2. He has a grade of 82 with ESPN which is a four-star. He’s the No. 181 recruit in ESPN’s Top 300. He is the No. 12 safety, No. 17 recruit in the region and No. 3 in Michigan.

Click here for Rowser’s highlights

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play