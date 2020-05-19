Two More Key Arkansas Targets Include Razorbacks Among Favorites

FAYETTEVILLE — Two more key University of Arkansas recruits for the Class of 2021 have included the Razorbacks among their favorites.

Austin (Texas) LBJ four-star safety Andrew Mukuba, 6-0, 185, has released his Top 12 with the Hogs on the list. Rockledge (Fla.) three-star wide receiver Raheim (Rocket) Sanders, 6-2, 210, places the Razorbacks in his Top 5.

I Can’t Play No More… I Promised My Momma A Better Lifestyle! 💕 #SM #13k pic.twitter.com/JgHO1WVPbt — Rocket Sanders 🕺🏿 (@raheim_sanders) May 19, 2020

Arkansas, Florida State, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Missouri are on Sanders’ list. Sanders was offered by the Razorbacks on Feb. 14. He is being recruited by Justin Stepp and Kendal Briles. He holds over 30 scholarship offers.

Mukuba holds 35 offers. In his 12 favorites along with Arkansas are Texas, Arizona State, Michigan State, Missouri, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, TCU, Georgia and UCLA.

Barry Odom re-offered Mukuba on Feb. 19. He had previously been offered by Chad Morris’ staff.

Junior Year At The 5️⃣ 📍 https://t.co/zVR9yP4EoT — Rocket Sanders 🕺🏿 (@raheim_sanders) November 15, 2019