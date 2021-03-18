Two More Razorback Recruit Predictions

FAYETTEVILLE — After making predictions for three recruits on March 11 it’s now time to make a couple more picks.

To read the three predictions from last week click here. This week here’s two predictions for a pair of out-of-state targets for 2022.

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Detroit (Mich.) Belleville

A talented four-star safety who helped his team to a 10-1 mark in 2020. Rowser and his teammates won 10 in a row before falling to West Bloomfield 35-34 in the playoffs. He has narrowed his 28 offers down to Arkansas, Michigan State, Kentucky and Alabama. He has a grade of 82 with ESPN and is the No. 181 recruit in the Top 300. He is No. 12 safety in nation with ESPN, No. 17 regional player and No. 3 in Michigan. Someone who will play very early at the next level. Prediction: Arkansas

Curlee Thomas, DE, 6-4, 245, Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic

Helped the Vikings to an 8-1 record as they lost in the final game of the season 42-28 to Dallas Parish Episcopal. Thomas finished the 2020 season with 58 tackles, 32 solo, 22 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 30 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. He recently narrowed his 38 offers down to Arkansas, Texas Tech, California, Virginia, Cincinnati, Penn State, Oklahoma State and UCLA. He took an unofficial visit around the campus at Arkansas on Monday. Was originally from Pine Bluff where his grandparents still live. Prediction: Arkansas