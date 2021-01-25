Updated Look at All Nine Arkansas Offers in Class of 2022 Inside State

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has nine offers out in Arkansas in the Class of 2022 though more could be extended in coming weeks and months.

It’s a very talented class. For comparison, Arkansas offered five prospects in the state in 2021.

Here’s an updated look at each of the nine.

COMMITTED TO ARKANSAS

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 210, DeWitt

Committed to the Razorbacks on Aug. 8. Was injured during junior season. One of the best tight ends in the nation in 2022.

Other Offers: Purdue, Florida International, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Michigan State, Missouri, UTSA, Tulane, Kansas State, Arkansas State, North Texas, Memphis, Baylor, TCU and Kansas.

JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 250, Greenland

Committed to Arkansas on July 24. Helped lead Pirates to 9-3 mark and second round of state playoffs. Finished with 66 tackles, 45 solo, 13.5 for loss, eight sacks and one forced fumble.

Other Offers: Arkansas State, Kansas and Akron.

COMMITTED ELSEWHERE

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3, 180, Clarendon

Committed to Florida State on Jan. 10. Arkansas obviously will continue to recruit him as will other schools. As a junior, McAdoo had 53 carries for 548 yards and five touchdowns, caught 26 passes for 458 yards and eight touchdowns. He returned nine kickoffs for 276 yards and two touchdown and six punts for 90 yards. On defense, he picked off five passes returning them 114 yards including one for a touchdown. He also had 76 tackles, two for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered one while breaking up four passes. He had 1,486 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns.

Other Offers: Kansas, Auburn, FIU, Baylor, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Miami, Texas A&M, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Oklahoma, Houston, Jackson State and Mississippi State.

Click here for highlights.

UNCOMMITTED

Isaiah Sategna, WR, 5-11, 170, Fayetteville

Father is an assistant coach with the Arkansas track team. Sategna has been offered for both track and football at Arkansas. Caught 41 passes for 814 yards and seven touchdowns, rushed once for eight yards and returned 11 kickoffs for 325 yards. Has outstanding speed.

Other Offers: Memphis, SMU, Nebraska, Baylor, Kansas, Oregon, Colorado, Penn State, Auburn, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, Arkansas State, Oklahoma State, Missouri and USC.

Can everyone go give it a look for me! https://t.co/pHhSwN397u — Isaiah Sategna (@isaiahsategna1) November 9, 2020

Kaiden Turner, LB, 6-1, 217, Fayetteville

Talented linebacker at a position of need for Hogs in 2022 with both Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan seniors. In nine games, 70 tackles, 35 solo, 12 for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, seven quarterback hurries and six touchdowns (1 defensive, 1 special teams, 4 rushing).

Other Offers: Kansas, Kansas State, Indiana, Houston, Liberty, Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State.

In 9 games I had

70 tackles

35 solo

6 sacks

3 INT

12 TFL

7 QB hurries

6 total TD’s (1 defensive, 1 special teams, 4 rushing) https://t.co/NDZJuyb68O — Kaiden Turner (@Thekaidenturner) December 18, 2020

E’Marion Harris, OT, 6-6, 305, Joe T. Robinson

An outstanding lineman who is the son of former Razorback Elliott Harris. The younger Harris has been drawing recruiting attention since the ninth grade. Played on a 2019 state championship squad. Plays both ways for Senators, but will be offensive lineman in college. On defense, had 41 tackles, including 25 solo, 19 for loss, five sacks, one interception, a fumble recovery and pass breakup.

Other Offers: Alabama, Texas A&M, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, SMU, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee, Texas State and Georgia.

Click here for highlights.

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-8, 285, Maumelle

ESPN ranks him the top prospect in Arkansas in 2022. Big baby is his nickname and doubles as outstanding on hardcourt in addition to gridiron. Outstanding prospect with Harris.

Other Offers: Michigan State, Nebraska, Southern Miss, Kansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, TCU, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Ole Miss, Virginia and Auburn.

Andrew Chamblee – Hudl https://t.co/3E4XiOdrf6 — Andrew Chamblee (@AndrewChamblee4) December 19, 2020

Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle

A talented defensive lineman who can really run well for his size. Played quarterback some in red zone for Hornets. Finished with 12 carries for 31 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, finished wih 39 tackles, 10 for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Other Offers: Purdue, Auburn, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, Kansas, Penn State, Arkansas State, Nebraska, Colorado and Mississippi State.

James Jointer, RB, 6-0, 201, Little Rock Parkview

Bounced back well from knee injury that cut his sophomore season short. Helped lead Patriots to the state playoffs. Brad Bolding calls him “an elite running back.” Runs well and should contribute early in college.

Other Offers: Bowling Green, Arkansas State, UAB, Florida State, Virginia Tech, UTSA, North Texas, Kansas, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Colorado State, Boston College, Kansas State, Liberty, Tennessee State, Colorado, Tennessee, Louisville, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona State.