Vinny Winters Adds Offer From Sam Pittman, Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Last week Malvern’s Class of 2024 offensive tackle Vinny Winters picked up his first offer, but today he added a big one from Arkansas and Sam Pittman.

Winters, 6-4, 290, was excited to get the offer from the Razorbacks.

“It means a lot coming from the home town and Sam Pittman,” Winters said. “I’m looking forward to see what the future holds and what happens. I love it and Go Hogs.”

Winters started at left tackle for the Leopards who made it to the state playoffs where they lost in the second round at eventual state champion Shiloh Christian.

Winters becomes the first in-state offer for Arkansas in the Class of 2024. Winters has a 4.0 grade-point average. Memphis is his other offer at this time.

Varsity ball has been fun so far🔥, ready to take on the playoffs with my team 💪🏾‼️@LDixon_ @EarlGill10 pic.twitter.com/YIY2c6jXCU — Vinny Winters (@VinnyWinters) November 13, 2020