Walker White Latest in Talented Family Making Mark at Quarterback

SPRINGDALE — Little Rock Christian Class of 2024 quarterback Walker White was among the top prospects at the 2021 Southwest Elite 7 on 7 Tournament that concluded on Thursday.

White, 6-4, 210, talked about how much 7 on 7 helps his game.

“It just develops my arm a lot,” White said. “We’re a big running team, but we also love to throw the ball. I think I just really love to take advantage of it. Obviously love to win (at 7 on 7), but even if we lose I know that I’m getting arm work in and getting myself better.”

It also allows White the chance to work on his timing with the receivers on the team.

“A 100 percent,” White said. “I love getting this connection. It’s just more touches for my receivers and more connection the more reps we get.”

Another positive thing about 7 on 7 for White is improving reading the defense.

“It definitely helps me see leverage on corners,” White said. “It’s really good for my pre-snap mental area of the game. It really does help me see coverage even though there is no rush.”

White holds offers from UCA and Tulsa as he prepares for his sophomore season in high school. He camped at such schools as Arkansas, Virginia, UCA, Alabama, TCU, SMU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Tulsa.

White comes from one of the most athletic families in Arkansas history. His father played golf at Arkansas. He has one brother on the Razorback football team, John David, and another on the Hogs baseball squad, Zac. Another brother Cooper is slated to be a student at Arkansas this fall. If that isn’t enough his great grandfather Harold Rees and grandfather John Rees played football for the Hogs as did his uncle John Aaron Rees. That has to lead to some big stories at Christmas when the family gets together?

“Oh gosh yeah,” White said. “We’ve all been here at some point so right now I’m trying to be as comfortable as possible and go and just ball up.”

The Warriors are always a contender for the Class 5A state title it seems. They won it in in 2019 beating Pulaski Academy in the title game at War Memorial Stadium. The Bruins got revenge this past December. What does 2021 look like for the Warriors?

“We’re a championship team a 100 percent,” White said. “We’ve just got to continue to play fast, a 100 percent and keep our heads up. I have no doubt at the end of this we will be in the state championship.”

White talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field.

“I’m starting to really see space well,” White said. “Attack that space which is one of our bigger things. I believe another one of my strengths is my legs. When I’m able to run I can definitely do things with that. I’ve also developed my arm really well. I believe one of my strengths is my arm now.”

One of the stars of the spring game at Arkansas was John David White. He caught five passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Do you ever throw to him when he is back home?

“When he is home we do,” White said. “He really did have a great spring game.”