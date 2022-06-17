FAYETTEVILLE — Webb City (Mo.) Class of 2023 linebacker William Wolfe produced a very good 40-yard dash time on Thursday that managed to get everyone’s attention.

Wolfe, 6-3, 201, ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash on a day when many slow times were being registered. Wolfe’s running caught everyone’s attention, but he was far from satisfied with the time.

“Not really, I was kind of upset because usually I run a high 4.4,” Wolfe said. “I ran a 4.44 at the KC Varsity deal, and I jumped a 10-4 today and had jumped 10-6 at Lindenwood. I knew my times wouldn’t be as good, because we had weights all week and whatnot.”

Wolfe said the time did get the coaches at Arkansas’ attention to the point they are now recruiting him.

“They offered me a walk-on opportunity,” Wolfe said. “I talked to Coach (Sam) Pittman about what that would give me, as far as how long it would be until I got in-state benefits for tuition.”

Wolfe has the attention of some other colleges as well. He listed his current scholarship offers.

“Yes, SEMO, Missouri Western, UCM, and Harding,” Wolfe said.

Where are you at in the recruiting process?

“I got the same opportunity at K-State, too,” Wolfe said. “I talked to the Coach and he’d like me to go walk-on. I’m sure I could walk-on at a lot of places and that’d be awesome, but I don’t know how I feel about that.”

Webb City went 11-3 in 2021 and won a state championship. Wolfe had 76 tackles, 24 solo, one for loss and an interception. He’s looking forward to the 2022 season.

“I’m excited about my senior year,” Wolfe said. “We’ve got a bunch of great coaches. As far as being consistent, that’s what it comes down to. Great coaches make a bunch of great players.”

But it also helps to have outstanding speed such as your 4.4 doesn’t it?

“It does, it does,” Wolfe said. “Last year I had a broken wrist, for 9 weeks I was in a cast. So, that’s one of the big reasons I’m excited about my senior year, because I think it’s going to help a lot having my left arm.”

Wolfe had a favorite college football team growing up.

“When I was younger, I grew up a Mizzou fan because that’s just what was around,” Wolfe said. “But I’ve never been crazy into college football, I’ve always just been a Chiefs fan. I grew up in Kansas City and moved over to Webb.”

How old were you when you moved to Webb City?

“I was about 7 years old, in about 2012,” Wolfe said.

