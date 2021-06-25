Xadavien Sims Shines at Arkansas’ Football Camp, Owns Offer From Hogs

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Denison (Texas) Class of 2024 defensive tackle Xadavien Sims was among the elite campers at Arkansas on Friday.

Sims, 6-4, 235, was impressed with what he saw from Arkansas.

“It’s a great facility, great competition, and I’m just glad to be here,” Sims said.

What was some of the things you took from the camp?

“They’ve got a great D-line coach.” Sims said. “I took away that they do a lot of work here. They pushed me to my limits. I got a lot of good things out of this.”

What was it about Jermial Ashley that you liked so much?

“He’s a great coach,” Sims said. “He pushes you to your limits and he definitely knows what he’s doing.”

Any highlights you took from the camp or your visit while here?

“Really, just how hard they work,” Sims said. “We went from station to station. You’ve got to have good agility and conditioning to do it.”

What do you think about Arkansas offering you so early?

“It’s my first SEC offer, hopefully more to come,” Sims said. “It’s a great, great school.”

Since June 1 recruits can go to camps and visit schools. Where have you been?

“I was at A&M last weekend.” Sims said. “Tomorrow I’ll be at OU.”

What are the areas you are trying to improve the most in right now?

“My speed, most definitely, and my agility,” Sims said.