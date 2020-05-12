Young Talent Abounds in Arkansas Including Some Quarterbacks in Class of 2023

FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter is the obvious headliner in Arkansas’ rising sophomore group.

Easter, 6-5, 205, already holds offers to Arkansas and Kansas. He has the size and speed plus character to be very successful in the future for the Panthers and far beyond that.

Also in Arkansas in 2023 are some possible future quarterbacks. Among the ones known about at this time are Malvern’s Cedric Simmons, 5-10, 165; Prescott’s Carston Poole, 6-2, 172; Bryant’s Cory Nichols, 5-10, 170; and Gosnell’s Floyd Williams, 6-1, 150.

Simmons quarterbacked the Leopards in 2019 as a freshman. In 11 games, Simmons completed 49 of 90 passes for 621 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 167 times for 921 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Simmons helped lead Malvern to a 4-7 record and into the playoffs. While that may not sound impressive, keep in mind the team was 0-10 in 2018. He could have a very bright future from the same high school that produced such greats at Madre Hill, Harold Harris and others.

Williams was at Blytheville last season, but has transferred to Gosnell. The Pirates are building a very good program under coach Lewis Earnest. They have some of the best young talent in Class 4A in the entire state. Williams will certainly add to the talent including Class of 2022 running back Travelle Anderson who he may look to throw to this fall.

Poole is a versatile four-sport standout for the Curley Wolves. He played a little defense for the varsity last fall, but was the quarterback for the ninth-grade team. He is one to watch.

Nichols’ father, Cory, lettered at Arkansas from 1995-97. He helped lead the freshmen Hornets to a 10-0 mark in 2019.

Congrats to ‘23 @CoryN_0 on a great Freshman 🏈season leading the Hornets to a 10-0 record… #NextPageForce #HumbleBeast🦍

Passing 63 Comp 119 att 1,183 yds 16 TDs

Team leading Rusher 92 car 689 yds 12 TDs (82 long)

5 – 2pt Conv. @corynichols95 @ArRecruitingGuy @ARHoopScoop pic.twitter.com/TJjU0220Qk — Next Page Force (@Next_PageForce) November 11, 2019