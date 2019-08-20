Hog WR Makes ESPN’s True Freshman AA Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had one player named to ESPN’s true freshman All-America team.

Former Warren standout Treylon Burks was selected to the team by Tom Luginbill.

“Burks didn’t receive the hype of some others in the 2019 class, but the No. 82 prospect has been very impressive since arriving at Arkansas. Expect Burks to have a big role for a program in need of playmakers looking to rebound from a 2-10 debut season under Chad Morris.”

Burks caught a touchdown pass from Nick Starkel in this past Saturday’s scrimmage. He is also now in the mix to return punts with the injury to Deon Stewart.

Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown was asked about Burks on Monday night.

“We call him Julio,” Brown said in reference to Julio Jones. “Julio, man. That guy’s a stud, and I can’t wait to see him perform on the field. He’s very talented.”

Arkansas will open the season against Portland State on Saturday, Aug. 31, in Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 3 p.m.