Hogs (9-0) ace 1st real test, 97-85, at Auburn to match best start since ’93-94

Junior guard Desi Sills led five Hogs in double-figures with a career-high 23 points as the Arkansas Razorbacks aced their first real test (first road game and first high-major opponent of the 2020-21 season) on Wednesday at Auburn, 97-85, matching the program’s best start through the first nine games of a season since the ’93-94 national championship Hogs started 10-0 before losing their first game.

Arkansas (9-0, 1-0 SEC) holds onto the best overall record in the league while snapping a 2-game skid spanning the previous two seasons against Auburn (6-3, 0-1 SEC). The Hogs improved to 35-20 in the all-time series against the Tigers, including 4-0 when opening their league schedule against Auburn with 3 of those wins coming on the Tigers’ homecourt. Counting a win over Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC tournament in March that proved to be the final contest of the ’19-20 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Arkansas has won 10 consecutive games. That win 9-plus months ago marked the last time the Hogs played a game away from the friendly confines of Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville until Wednesday’s win at Auburn.

Sills (8-of-15 field goal shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3, to go with a team-high-matching 6 rebounds and 2 steals) got help from junior combo guard JD Notae, who true to form scored big in the second half when he tallied 19 of his 21 points; sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover with 17 points, including 6-of-6 from the free throw line, and 5 rebounds; freshman guard Moses Moody with 16 points, including 6-of-6 free throw shooting, plus a team-high-matching 6 rebounds and 2 steals; and senior point guard Jalen Tate with 12 points (5-of-8 field goals and 2-of-2 free throws), a team-high 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals; and huge momentum hustle plays in both halves by freshman guard Davonte “Devo” Davis (4 points on 2-of-3 field goals, 2 steals, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and numerous 50/50-ball wins).

Arkansas was torched defensively by Auburn’s three-point shooting as the Tigers made 15-of-29 from distance for 51.7% as the Hogs were slow getting back in transition and in closing out on shooters. And though both teams finished with 34 rebounds, Arkansas was dominant scoring in the paint (36-20) and the Hogs were plus-9 in the turnover department (19-10) and cashed in the takeaways for a sizeable advantage in points-off-turnovers (27-11).

Both teams shot well from the field overall (Hogs were 32-of-65 for 49.2%, while the Tigers were 28-of-54 for 51.9%), but Arkansas was the superior free throw shooting team, making 24-of-31 for 77.4% compared to Auburn’s 14-of-24 effort for 58.3%.

Auburn finished a 5-0 spurt with Little Rock native and junior wing Allen Flanigan’s 2 made free throws that tied the game, 74-all, at the 7:30 mark, but from there the Hogs grinded out some tough defensive and offensive possessions to string together a 10-0 run capped by Davis’ pull-up jumper late in the shot clock that extended Arkansas to an 84-74 lead with 3:22 to play. Auburn asnwered with a 5-0 run to cut their deficit in half, 84-79, but Notae and Vanover combined for 5-of-5 free throw shooting in a 41-second span to put the Razorbacks up 10 again, 89-79, with 1:21 left.

The Hogs trailed briefly early in the first half (12-11) but led at the break, 47-41, and aside from the aforementioned 74-all tie that lasted briefly the Hogs led the entire second half despite the Tigers constantly closing within a one- or two-possession margin throughout the final 20 minutes.

Next up for Arkansas is a home game against No. 12 Missouri on Saturday. Tip is set for 11 a.m. CT at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville in game set to be televised nationally by CBS.

For the 8th consecutive game, Arkansas started the quintet of Sills, Moody, Vanover, Tate, and Smith.

Arkansas got out fast to a 7-0 lead on a Moody three, a Vanover dunk, and a Sills transition lay-in, then moments later the Hogs used another 7-0 spurt for an 18-12 advantage. A Vanover three-pointer gave Arkansas its biggest lead of the first half, 32-22, but Auburn stormed back with a 12-2 run to tie the game at 34-all at the 3:46 mark. But Sills made three deep three-pointers from there as part of a 13-7 Hogs’ run to close the first half to take a 47-41 lead at the break.

Sills led Arkansas with 16 points in the first 20 minutes with Moody contributing 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Tate pitched in with 8 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds while Vanover had 7 points and 2 rebounds. Smith had 4 points and 4 rebounds in the first half but left the game after turning his ankle.

Auburn stayed in the game by making 9-of-17 from 3 (52.9%) as Arkansas struggled to get back into transition defense as well as subpar closeouts on three-point shot attempts. The Hogs were good from three, too, making 7-of-17 triples for 41.2%. Auburn won the first-half rebounding battle (17-16), but Arkansas won turnovers (7-5).