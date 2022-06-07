BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON



Even as its 2022 season continues on, Arkansas has added a talented first-team All-Big East performer from the transfer portal for its 2023 roster.



Creighton star outfielder and first-team All-Big East selection Jared Wegner (6-1, 215) announced Tuesday that he plan to spend his final college at Arkansas.

Wegner is coming off a season in which he hit .348 – second-best on his team – while leading the Blue Jays (31-18, 15-5) in homers (11), RBIs (53) and stolen bases (14).

Wegner, who had an on-base streak that extend to 33 games, was Creighton’s regular left fielder and started 42 games there while also opening five times in center field.

The Nebraska native was a middle-of-the-order bat for Creighton and had a team-leading OPS of 1.094, which combines on base and slugging percentages.

Wegner played four seasons for the Blue Jays.