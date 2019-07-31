Hogs Add Future Games With Utah

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues to add to its future football schedules.

The latest addition is a home and away with Utah. The first game in the series will be played on Sept. 12, 2026 in Salt Lake City. The Utes will return the game on Sept. 16, 2028, in Fayetteville.

The last time Arkansas played a school from the Pac-12 was in 2006 when they took on USC. The Razorbacks are 4-6-1 against the Pac-12.

Other future games known at this time are Kent State coming to Fayetteville on Sept. 5, 2020. One week after that Arkansas goes to Notre Dame.

Arkansas has its four non-conference opponents set for 2021. On Sept. 4, Arkansas will host Missouri State. The following week Texas comes to Fayetteville. Georgia Southern will take on the Hogs on Sept. 18 and then Arkansas will face Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 23.

In 2022, Arkansas has two non-conference games lined up. They will be at BYU on Oct. 15 and host Liberty on Nov. 5.

The 2023 season will see Western Carolina head to Arkansas for a Sept. 2 game. BYU will return the game with Arkansas on Sept. 23.

In 2024, Arkansas will open the season against UAPB on Aug. 31 in Fayetteville. A week later the Hogs will head to Oklahoma State.

The 2025 season will see Arkansas go to Memphis on Sept. 20 and then Notre Dame come to Fayetteville on Oct. 4.

In 2026, Memphis will return the game to Arkansas on Sept. 19. That is one week after the Hogs go to Salt Lake City.

Oklahoma State will return the game to Fayetteville on Sept. 11, 2027.

Then in 2028 in addition to Utah coming to Fayetteville, Memphis will be at Razorback Stadium on Sept. 9.