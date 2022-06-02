FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has put together the Top 8 neutral-site games for the college football season with Arkansas and Texas A&M among them.

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series against the Aggies at 41-34-3. This year’s game will be Saturday, Sept. 24, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon had this to say about the Hogs and Aggies game.

“Arkansas finally ended the streak last season. Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012 and proceeded to upend the Razorbacks nine straight times. Last year, however, the Hogs defeated the Aggies 20-10. The matchup is compelling for multiple reasons. Texas A&M just hauled in the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class and—particularly following the back-and-forth barbs between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher—wants to challenge Alabama in the SEC West. Arkansas, meanwhile, is aiming to build off its first nine-win season in 10 years. AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, will house the 79th edition of this rivalry.”

Here’s the other games on Kenyon’s list.

Aug. 27, Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin, Ireland

Sept. 3, Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta, Ga.

Sept. 4, Florida State vs. LSU, New Orleans, La.

Oct. 8, Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas, Texas

Oct, 8, BYU vs. Notre Dame, Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 29, Florida vs. Georgia, Jacksonville, Fla.

Dec. 10, Army vs. Navy, Philadelphia, Penn.