Hogs Associate Head Coach David Patrick leaving for Oklahoma

LITTLE ROCK — Sources told Hogville.net in early March that first-year Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick would be leaving the program to either accept a Division 1 head coaching job or take on an assistant coaching position at another D1 school that was similar to his role at Arkansas, and on Tuesday sources reaffirmed that Patrick will indeed made his second coaching move since July 2020 to become associate head coach on new Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser’s staff.

Patrick — he recently considered / was considered for head coaching jobs at San Jose State and Texas-El Paso — becomes the second coach on Eric Musselman’s staff to make a lateral move out of the program in the last 20 days, and the third overall in the first two years of the Musselman era at Arkansas.

Patrick joined the Razorbacks coaching staff on July 1, 2020, a month to the day that the previous Arkansas associate head coach, Chris Crutchfield, left the program after only one season to become the head coach at NCAA Division II East Central University in Ada, Okla. Crutchfield recently accepted an assistant coaching position at Oregon after one season at ECU. On April 14, Hogs assistant coach Corey Williams left the program to accept a similar position at Texas Tech, and his vacancy was filled less than three weeks later when Musselman hired his former assistant at Nevada, Gus Argenal, away from Cal State Fullerton where Argenal spent the last two seasons as associate head coach.

Patrick earned $400,000 in compensation in his lone season at Arkansas, and had he fulfilled the length of his 2-year contract he stood to earn a $200,000 bonus in addition to another $400,000 for next season — a total of $1,000,000 he could have earned by staying through the total length of his deal.

Patrick is returning to the Big 12 conference after serving previously as an assistant coach on the staff at TCU (2016-17 and ’17-18). He left TCU to accept the head coaching position at UC-Riverside (’18-19 and ’19-20) before taking the job at Arkansas. After enjoying success at mid-major Loyola-Chicago, Moser was recently hired by the Sooners to replace Lon Kruger, a future Hall of Famer who retired from coaching following the 2020-21 season.

Patrick, 45, came to Arkansas with previous assistant coaching experience in the SEC as he was at LSU from 2012-2016, during which time he and Musselman were on Johnny Jones’ coaching staff in ’14-15.

“I have known Coach Patrick both professionally and personally for many years,” Musselman said in a July 1, 2020, press release announcing Patrick’s hiring as the Hogs’ associate head coach. “We have a great bond and he will fit seamlessly into our basketball family. He brings so much to our program. He has Division I head coaching experience, experience evaluating talent in the NBA from his time with the Houston Rockets, and an incredible reputation as a recruiter. His basketball knowledge is excellent, and he is someone I have great comfort discussing all the intricacies that go with building a winning program.”

In his two seasons as head coach of UC-Riverside, Patrick — a native of Melbourne, Australia, and a member of the Australia national basketball team coaching staff — compiled an overall record of 27-38. His ’19-20 team finished 17-15 overall, including 7-9 for 6th place in the Big West Conference.

“I am honored to be reuniting with Coach Musselman at the University of Arkansas,” Patrick said in the UA press release when he was hired. “The chance to help lead the historic Arkansas program, be close to home, and return to SEC basketball was one that my family and I could not turn down. We cannot wait to get down to Fayetteville and I cannot wait to get to work to continue pushing the Razorback program forward.”

Patrick has also served as an assistant coach on staffs at St. Mary’s and Nicholls State dating back to 2005.

In a related development, one of Arkansas’ early-period signees — junior college forward Akol Mawein — requested and was granted a release from his letter of intent that he signed with Arkansas in the November early period. Mawein had previously been committed to TCU when Patrick was a Horned Frogs assistant coach, then he later committed to UC-Riverside when Patrick was the head coach there, then shortly after Patrick took his Arkansas job Mawein committed to the Hogs.