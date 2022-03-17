BUFFALO, NY. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks won a tough fought battle against the Vermont Catamounts 75-71.

Vermont got things going in the first half of this one and got the lead early, but then the Hogs started to find their groove.

They took the lead with under ten minutes to go in the first half, 20-17, over the Catamounts.

Vermont just kept knocking on the door though, but a big three from Stanley Umude and two free throws from Chris Lykes before halftime put the Hogs up 34-27 going into the locker room.

The Catamounts came out in the second half and hit the Hogs hard. They tied it up at 36 with under 16 minutes left to go in the game.

After that, it truly was a back and forth affair with a few lead changes between the Razorbacks and Catamounts.

Arkansas will play New Mexico State on Saturday.