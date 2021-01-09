Hogs bounce back by wrecking Georgia, 99-69, at BWA on Sat to snap 2-game skid

A trio of Arkansas freshmen — Moses Moody, Davonte “Devo” Davis, and Jaylin Williams — combined for 47 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block to lead the Razorbacks to a bounce-back 99-69 demolition of Georgia on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, snapping a 2-game losing streak.

Arkansas (10-2, 2-2 SEC) blew open a 6-point advantage at halftime in running away for a 30-point victory. The Hogs have now won 8 of their last 11 matchups against Georgia (7-3, 0-3 SEC) as Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman picked up his first win against the Bulldogs and his 30th win overall as Head Hog.

Coming off his low-point game as a Razorback (6 points) in a 79-74 road loss against No. 9 Tennessee on Wednesday, Moody (6-6 shooting guard from Little Rock and Arkansas’ leading scorer on the season) struck back on Saturday with a career-high 25 points (9-of-15 field goals, including 2-of-6 from 3, and 5-of-5 free throws) to go with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Davis (6-4 combo guard from Jacksonville) made his second career start and finished with an overall strong floor game — a career-high 20 points (9-of-14 field goals, including 1-of-2 from 3, and 1-of-1 free throw), 7 rebounds, a career-high 6 assists, and 2 steals; while Williams (6-10 forward from Fort Smith) recorded 2 points (1-of-2 field goals), a team-high 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal off the bench.

Senior grad-transfer forward Vance Jackson, Jr., had another strong showing in his first start since the season-opener, contributing 15 points (5-of-10 field goals, including 4-of-5 from 3, and 1-of-2 free throws). Senior grad-transfer combo guard Jalen Tate contributed a double-double (15 points and 10 assists to go with 4 rebounds and 2 steals). Junior guard JD Notae finished with 12 points and junior guard Desi Sills of Jonesboro chipped in 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

The Hogs were plus-10 on the glass (40-30), plus-13 in assists (24-11), and plus-7 in turnovers (21-14), but more impressively they were plus-17 in points-off-turnovers (25-8) while having another good shooting night (36-of-69 overll shooting for 52.2%, including a blistering 12-of-21 from 3 for 57.1%, and 15-of-18 from the foul line for 83.3%). Georgia shot 27-of-63 from the field (42.9%), but only 5-of-19 from 3 (26.3%). The ‘Dogs were 10-of-13 on freebies (76.9%).

The Hogs dominated the second half, turning a 43-37 halftime advantage into leads of 15 points (58-43 at the 15:16 mark), 21 points (70-49 with 12:01 to play), 25 points (77-52 at 9:46), and 35 points (88-53 with 6:00 remaining in the game) before finishing with their final winning margin of 30 points. In the second half alone, Arkansas made 21-of-35 field goals (60%), including 6-of-8 from 3 (75%), and 8-of-10 free throws while outscoring Georgia 56-32 in the final 20 minutes.

Georgia was led by forwards Andrew Garcia (15 points and 11 rebounds), Toumani Camara (15 points), and PJ Horne (10 points and 5 rebounds), while point guard Sahvir Wheeler contributed 15 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Next up for Arkansas are back-to-back road games — at LSU on Wednesday (6 p.m. CT on ESPN2) and at Alabama next Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network).

Musselman turned to his third different starting lineup since the start of league play, inserting Jackson and Davis along with regular starters Moody, Tate, and sophomore big man Connor Vanover.

The Hogs fell behind 6-1 out of the gates, but behind Moody and Davis each scoring 12 points in the first 20 minutes Arkansas carried a 43-37 lead into the break.