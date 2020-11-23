Hogs Call on Community to join in Food Drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks are calling on members of the Northwest Arkansas community to join them for a drive-thru food drive on Tuesday, November 24 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Razorback student-athletes and athletics department staff members will be collecting canned and non-perishable food items, for various Northwest Arkansas food pantries, utilizing a contactless drive-thru system in the parking lot (Lot 44) just north of the stadium.

“As a Razorback Nation we have so much for which to be thankful, however, there are still far too many in our area suffering with food insecurity,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “We are inviting Razorback fans to join us to help make a difference for those in our area who are in need this holiday season. So, pack up your vehicle with canned and other non-perishable food items and join as at the stadium on Tuesday. Your short drive could go a long way in helping fellow Arkansans through a difficult time.”

Those donating food should place donations in their trunk or the rear luggage section of their vehicles before driving to the stadium. Once at the unloading area in Lot 44, all passengers should remain in their vehicles, while opening the trunk or luggage section to allow volunteers to unload the donations. Volunteers will maintain social distancing and will be wearing masks and gloves throughout the process.

Those participating in the food drive will receive a complimentary Razorback t-shirt and a voucher for two complimentary tickets to the Arkansas women’s basketball home opener on Wednesday, November 25 at Bud Walton Arena.