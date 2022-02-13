COLUMBIA, Mo. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday – they shot 47 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37.

Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.

TURNING POINT

Mizzou headed into the halftime locker room with some serious momentum, as Aijha Blackwell dropped in an and-one to close out the first half scoring. Blackwell and the Tigers went into the intermission up 41-34, holding the Hogs to just 36 percent shooting from the field over the first two quarters.

Arkansas turned the heat way up in the second half, though, dominating the home team in the final two frames, 54-30. Spencer and Sasha Goforth dropped in 15 each after the break, while Ramirez chipped in with 14. The Hogs entered the fourth quarter up four, after by trailing by as many as 11 in the third period. Ramirez had several spectacular, momentum-shifting plays in the half, but none were bigger than her deep triple that beat the third quarter buzzer.

The Hogs would blow the game wide open in the final frame, outscoring the Tigers 26-12. Neighbors’ team hit eight of their 13 shots in the frame, including three of four from downtown.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Ramirez has simply been unstoppable as of late – she’s gone for 25 or more in four of her last five games.

Spencer has gone for 20 or more in three of her last four games played.

Freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger registered her second-career double-double, going for 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Goforth has now scored 15+ in back-to-back games. She also blocked three Mizzou shots, her 13 th game this season with multiple blocks.

game this season with multiple blocks. Rylee Langerman collected four steals in the game, a new career-best.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks will stay out on the road, and will head to Gainesville for a showdown with the Florida Gators. The Hogs will play Thursday, February 17, and tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.