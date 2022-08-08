FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Arkansas is ranked No. 23 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday.

It is the first time the Razorbacks have been ranked in the preseason coaches poll since 2015, when Arkansas came in at No. 20 to open the campaign.

Arkansas is one of six SEC teams ranked in this year’s preseason coaches poll along with No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 21 Kentucky and No. 24 Ole Miss.

Arkansas’s first opponent of the year, Cincinnati, was ranked one spot above them, coming in at No. 22.