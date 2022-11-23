For Arkansas Soccer, the 2021 season came to an end at the Elite Eight on the road at Rutgers.

Back in the Elite Eight for the second straight year, the Hogs are hoping their road trip ends with a ticket to the College Cup.

3-seed Arkansas will face 1-seed Florida State in Tallahassee Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles are the reigning National Champions, but have a 1st-year Head Coach who came to FSU from Tennessee.

Senior Midfielder Bea Franklin and Grad Transfer Grace Barbara stopped by the Pig Trail Nation studio to talk with Alyssa Orange ahead of their Elite Eight match-up.

