FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas' Justin Stepp coaches the wide receivers and he went out in the Class of 2019 and added some talent to his room.

Stepp and the Razorbacks will hit the practice field on Friday for the first time this preseason. In 2018, Arkansas' wide receivers caught 104 passes. Of those Deon Stewart had the most receptions of any returnee catching 22 passes. Mike Woods had 18 and Jordan Jones 17 as they also return. LaMichael Pettway caught 30 passes, but transferred to Iowa State following the season.