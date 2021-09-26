Hogs Crack Top 10 in Football

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) drops back to pass against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

For the first time in nine years the Razorback football team is back in the top 10 of AP’s college football poll. The Hogs jumped from 16th to 8th on the heels of a dramatic 20-10 upset of previous number 7 Texas A&M which dropped to 15th.

The lofty ranking comes just two years from the end of the Chad Morris era at Arkansas which saw the Razorbacks SEC losing streak grow to 19 straight.

The win over the Aggies snapped a nine game losing streak in that series and was Arkansas first SEC win over A&M. It sets up a top ten matchup with number two Georgia on Saturday in Athens, Georgia. That contest will be featured on ESPN’s Gameday telecast.