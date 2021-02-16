Hogs defeat Gators 75-64; SEC win streak extends to 7.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been on a roll of late while establishing significant firsts in several seasons, so they figured why not go out and end an 11-game regular-season losing streak against the Florida Gators. Mission accomplished as the Hogs took down the Gators, 75-64, on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

In a battle of Jacksonville, Ark., natives, freshman guard Davonte “Devo” Davis came out on top of Florida guard Tyree Appleby as Davis finished with a game-high 18 points to go with 5 rebounds and 3 assists to lead the way.

Arkansas (17-5, 9-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 25 entering Tuesday) has now won 7 consecutive league games as it picked up its second Quad-1 win in a row, improved to 3-4 in Q1 games, and improved to 2-5 against the NET Top 50. The Hogs also moved a half-game ahead of LSU for sole possession of second place in the SEC, and the last time Arkansas won 7 consecutive league games was in 2014-15 when the team finished in second place.

Florida (10-6, 6-5 SEC, NCAA NET No. 26 entering Tuesday) lost its second consecutive game, but the Gators hadn’t played since Feb. 3 when they lost at home by 6 points against South Carolina. Florida had beaten Arkansas 11 out of the previous 12 meetings between the two schools with the lone loss coming in March 2018 in the SEC tournament, meaning the last time the Gators had lost to the Hogs in the regular season was in February 2013 when Florida came into BWA ranked No. 2 in the country but left with an 80-69 defeat.

Second-year head coach Eric Musselman improved to 17-15 in SEC games at Arkansas, and he evened up his head-to-head mark (1-1) coaching against Florida’s Mike White.

Next up for Arkansas is a road game Saturday against Texas A&M.

Against Florida, Musselman went with the same starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game — Moody, Davis, Vanover, Smith, and Tate.

Arkansas used a couple of 4-0 mini-spurts for a 10-5 lead, and after Florida struck back to tie the game at 10-all, the Hogs began cobbling together a 26-13 run for a 36-23 lead. The Gators would pull within 8 before Vanover’s dunk just before the horn put the Razorbacks up by 10 points, 40-30, at the break.

Davis led the way with 10 first-half points as he finished in transition against the Gators full-court press, Tate had 9 points, Smith 8, Moody 5, and Vanover 4. Smith also led the Hogs with 5 rebounds and 3 assists in the first 20 minutes.

Defensively, the Hogs were pesky and smothering as they held the Gatord to 11-of-36 from the field (30.6%), including 3-of-14 from 3 (21.4%). Offesnively, the Hogs were able to get into gaps and get to the basket, making 17-of-33 field goals (51.5%), including 15-of-26 (57.7%) inside the arc and 2-of-7 from distance (28.6%). Both teams finished with first half with 20 rebounds and 4 assists. And both teams were perfect at the free throw line — the Gators were 5-of-5 and the Hogs were 4-of-4.