Hogs Drop Heartbreaker, Lose To Georgia, 75-73

ATHENS, Ga. – For the second time this season, a last second shot sank No. 19 Arkansas (11-6, 2-5), as Gabby Connally’s long midrange jumper that dropped with 0.9 on the clock propelled No. 22 Georgia (13-2, 5-2) to a 75-73 victory. Arkansas also fell to then-No. 8 Texas A&M on a near buzzer beater earlier this year.

Redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee continues to produce at a high level for the Hogs, as she scored 25 points for Arkansas in the loss. She has now scored 20+ in all seven SEC games this season, and has gone for 25 or more in four of them. Redshirt sophomore Erynn Barnum was fantastic for the Razorbacks off the pine in this one, going for 15 points on 7-10 shooting. Destiny Slocum and Makayla Daniels also got into double-figures, scoring 11 and 13, respectively.

TURNING POINT

The Hogs had not played in a week since they lost to No. 4 South Carolina, but Arkansas came out firing, scoring 25 points in the first quarter on 8-18 shooting. Georgia managed to match Arkansas’s offensive intensity, and the two teams were tied, 39-39, going into the halftime break.

The SEC opponents matched each other punch-for-punch in the second half as well, and Arkansas held a five-point advantage heading into the final frame. Down the stretch, the Razorbacks failed to score a field goal in the final four minutes of game time, making just one of their last 10 shot attempts. Georgia also fed the ball to the paint, and Bulldogs forward Jenna Staiti was crucial in that department, notching a double-double, going for 20 points and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Arkansas fought to the end, taking the lead with 1:47 to go, but could not build on it. While the Hogs’ defense kept it tight to the end, Connally’s bucket proved to be the dagger.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Dungee has now scored in double-figures in 20 straight games.

She also hit 11 free throws in the game, her fifth game this season hitting 10+ from the stripe.

Taylah Thomas pulled down 10 rebounds, her third game this season grabbing double-digit rebounds.

Slocum dished five assists, her sixth such performance this season.

NEXT TIME OUT

Arkansas will welcome the No. 3 UConn Huskies to Bud Walton Arena on Thursday. The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN2 and tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

