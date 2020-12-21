Hogs Earn First Pre-Season National Ranking

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is back in a familiar place among the nation’s best teams in college baseball. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball in its 2021 pre-season poll released on Monday.

Arkansas is one of eight Southeastern Conference teams listed in the top25 of the poll, including No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 5 Ole Miss. LSU (No. 7), Mississippi State (No. 9), Georgia (No. 12) and South Carolina (No. 21) join the Razorbacks among the top 25-ranked teams. Texas A&M (No. 26), Alabama (No. 27), Tennessee (No. 35) and Auburn (No. 37) all ranked among the top 50 teams.

Head Coach Dave Van Horn is entering his 19th season at the helm of the Razorbacks in 2021. The Razorbacks have won 700 games since his return to The Hill as the Head Hog in 2003. Arkansas went 11-5 in a shortened 2020 season, claiming Van Horn’s 700th victory at Arkansas with a win over Grand Canyon in the team’s final game of the year. The Hogs were ranked No. 14 nationally at the time the 2020 season was suspended.

Arkansas has been a mainstay in the national polls under Van Horn and has consecutive trips to the College World Series (2018 & 2019) for the first time in school history in its past two opportunities. The Razorbacks continue to also build for future success, including signing another top 10 recruiting class last week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers