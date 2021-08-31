Hogs’ Fall Classic Set for Sept. 10

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO (Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Baseball returns to Baum-Walker Stadium with the annual Fall Classic at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

The seven-inning intrasquad scrimmage, the Razorbacks’ first of the fall, is free for the public to attend. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and parking for the event is free.

Limited concessions will be available to fans, but outside food and drinks are allowed. Non-food items must be in a clear bag.

Coolers are allowed in the Hog Pen. No coolers, however, will be permitted in the main seating bowl.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Trending Stories