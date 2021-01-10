Hogs Fall In Heartbreaker, Lose To No. 8 Texas A&M, 74-73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It was a tough loss for the Razorbacks (10-4, 1-3) in Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon , as the Hogs came up just short against No. 8 Texas A&M (12-0, 3-0), 74-73, in an instant classic. Aggie guard Jordan Nixon banked a floater off the glass with 0.4 seconds on the clock to ultimately seal the win for A&M.

The Hogs were as balanced as they had been all season against the undefeated Aggies, and were once led by redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee, who nearly willed Arkansas to a win. She scored 21 points in the game, making six of her 15 shots, five of which were from long range. Destiny Slocum also made her presence felt in the game, going for 13 points and a team-high six assists. Makayla Daniels scored 16 points to go along with four steals, while Jailyn Mason made the most of her start in place of Amber Ramirez, scoring 13 points on an efficient 5 for 11 clip.

TURNING POINT

It was a back-and-forth battle in the second half with neither team able to pull away. There were six lead changes in the second half, one of the biggest ones coming when Slocum made a crisp, under-the-basket pass to Erynn Barnum who knocked down a mid-range jumper to take a 58-56 lead.

Arkansas was able to expand on the lead in the following minutes, with Dungee and Mason hitting corner threes to get the fans in Bud Walton Arena on their feet. But A&M had an answer to every Razorback run and forced a turnover with just over 20 seconds left with a chance to take the lead. Nixon’s bucket followed on the next possession.

On the ensuing possession, Dungee received the inbounds pass with under one second remaining, and a contested jump shot fell short with no foul called.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

The Razorbacks were fantastic from three, hitting 14 of their 31 attempts from beyond (45.2 percent).

That’s the second most the Hogs have made as a team this season.

15 of Dungee’s 21 points came in the second half.

Dungee has now scored 20+ in all four of Arkansas’ conference games thus far.

She also extended her double-digit scoring streak to 17 games.

Slocum’s six assist matched her season-high, as she also had six against Kentucky.

Taylah Thomas led Arkansas on the glass, pulling down six rebounds.

NEXT TIME OUT

Arkansas will stay in Fayetteville to take on Florida on Thursday. Tip against the Gators is set for 7 p.m. CT.

