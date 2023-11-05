PENSACOLA, Fla. – No. 10 Arkansas (14-4-2) fell, 1-0, to Georgia in the SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday.

The Razorbacks gave up an own goal in the seventh minute and did not get on the board despite outshooting the Bulldogs 18-7. Arkansas forced Georgia goalkeeper Jordan Brown to make seven saves.



The Hogs came close to tying the game with 1:30 remaining in the match. Freshman midfielder Kennedy Ball sent a cross to the back post and connected with freshman forward Bella Field, but Field’s header went just over the crossbar.

Midfielders Bea Franklin and Makenzie Malham and forward Ava Tankersley were named to the event’s All-Tournament Team.

The Hogs await their NCAA Tournament draw, which will be revealed on Monday, November 6 at 3 p.m.