Hogs fall to Tigers in OT; Mason Jones makes history

In a game where Arkansas was without Isaiah Joe, the Hogs fell to 11)Auburn in overtime at Bud Walton Arena 79-76.

After back to back 30+ point performances, Mason Jones came out of the gates hot with 13 points in the first 10 minutes of the game. He ended the night with 40 and became the first Razorback to ever have 30+ pt performances in three straight games.

Arkansas led 30-23 in the 1st half, but it was Auburn who led 34-32 at the break. The Arkansas offense didn’t let up, leading at one point in the 2nd half 65-54.

Arkansas’ next game is on the road Saturday at Missouri.