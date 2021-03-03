Hogs Finish 12th at Gamecock Intercollegiate

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 13 Arkansas Women’s Golf placed 12th at the Gamecock Intercollegiate, finishing the event at 891 as a team, 27-over. Duke won the team title, finishing at even par, while Erica Shepherd of Duke won the individual medal, shooting 209 (-7) over three rounds.

Sophomore Kajal Mistry finished the event tied for 29th to lead the Hogs, shooting five-over at the Gamecock. Mistry shot two-over in round three, shooting one-over over the nine holes played today. She tallied a team-high three birdies over the final nine, but also carded four bogeys.

Fellow sophomore Julia Gregg and freshman Cory Lopez each finished tied for 34th, as the duo both shot six-over. Gregg was three-over through the final nine holes played, while Lopez was one-over to close the event out.

Redshirt junior Brooke Matthews was the fourth Hog listed on the individual leaderboard, as she finished the event at 11-over, good for a share of 60th place. Sophomore Ela Anacona finished 86th, shooting 18-over.

