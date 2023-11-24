LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Hogs are hoping to close out the season with a win against the Tigers on Friday.

The Razorbacks (4-7, 1-6) are set to face off against Missouri (9-2,5-2) at 3 p.m. in Razorback Stadium. For fans not in Fayetteville the game can be watched on CBS.

The Pig Trail Nation GameDay crew will also bring fans another week of Razorback content and game day preparations. The show will be streamed in the media player above starting at 11 a.m.

"I know (beating Missouri) could really, really help us."



Coach Pittman spoke with the media Monday afternoon ahead of Friday's matchup with Missouri. Watch and listen to the full press conference ⬇️. #WPShttps://t.co/IAqqFDU2Yd pic.twitter.com/PwxD2bmZ9r — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) November 20, 2023

The Hogs are coming off a win against Florida International University and looking to close the season with momentum with a win over Missouri.

