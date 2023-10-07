LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Hogs are headed to Oxford to face No. 16 Ole Miss in week six of college football.

The Pig Trail Nation crew is also on the road again to bring you this week’s GameDay Show packed full of the Hogs’ preparations and other Razorback segments. Viewers can catch the show at 10 a.m. in the media player above.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the faceoff can be watched on the SEC Network or the ESPN App.

The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) are still in search for their first SEC win this season after a loss to BYU, LSU and last week against Texas A&M. Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) is coming off a win against LSU that followed a loss to Alabama.

Check back throughout the day for more game day updates.