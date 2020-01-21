Hogs hit the road to Starkville to face Mississippi State

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (14-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-6)

What: Arkansas’s second trip to the Magnolia State in 10 days

When: Wednesday – Jan. 22, 2020 – 6:00 pm (CT)

Where: Starkville, Miss. – Humphrey Coliseum

How (to follow):

– TV: SEC Network (Mike Morgan and Jon Sunvold)

^ CLICK HEREv to Watch ESPN/SEC Network Online

– Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online: CLICK HERE

– Sirius/XM: XM Channel 384 and streaming online, channel 374

– Live Stats: www.Arkansas.StatBroadcast.com



– Arkansas Game Notes: CLICK HERE

– Ole Miss Game Notes: CLICK HERE

– SEC Release/Stats: CLICK HERE

– Watch Coach Musselman Press Conference: WATCH HEERE

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas completes a run of playing six of 10 games on road with a road contest at Mississippi State on Wednesday (Jan. 21). Tipoff is set for 6 pm (CT) and the game will be telecast on the SEC Network.

Versus Mississippi State

• This will be the 63rd meeting between Arkansas and Mississippi State. The Razorbacks own a 33-29 advantage in the series, including a 28-25 since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1991-92.

• The series has been dominated by the home team as each team is 21-7 versus the other when playing at home.

• Mississippi State has won four straight (snapping a 5-game win streak by the Razorbacks).

• LAST SEASON:

– Arkansas had a cold start to the second half and Mississippi State used a 23-1 run to get a 77-67 win at Bud Walton Arena.

– Arkansas, who led by six at halftime, scored the first two points of the second half on two free throws by Daniel Gafford, but the Razorbacks would ultimately miss its first 14 shots from the field. Mississippi State went from down eight to up 14 midway through the second half.

– However, Mason Jones, who tied a then career-high with 30 points, kept Arkansas within striking distance. The Bulldogs never folded and Quinndary Weatherspoon thwarted Arkansas’ final push with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put his Bulldogs up 12 with three minutes to play.

– Weatherspoon finished with 22 and was joined in double figures by Tyson Carter (18), Reggie Perry (12) and Robert Woodard II (10).

How Arkansas off-sets Rebounding Deficit

• While Arkansas only ranks 177th in the NCAA in defensive rebounds….

^ Arkansas is getting a school-record 70.7 percent of available rebounds on the defensive end (Arkansas gets 25.88 defensive rebounds per game and opponents only get 10.7 offensive rebs per game).

^ Mason Jones ranks 6th in the SEC in defensive rebounds per game (5.2).

• Arkansas still leads the NCAA in 3-point defense, opponents make just 23.4%.

• Arkansas is 1st in the SEC in fewest turnovers per game (12.1).

• Arkansas is 1st in the SEC in forcing the most turnovers per game (17.53).

• Arkansas is 2nd in the SEC In assist-to-turnover ratio (1.05).

Taking Care of the Ball in SEC Play

• In SEC play, Arkansas leads the league in fewest turnover (8.8/gm) and forcing the most turnovers (15.6). The Hogs have a league-best turnover margin of +6.8. The next closest is Alabama at +2.6.

• In SEC play, Arkansas has 61 assists and a league-low 44 turnovers for an SEC-best assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.4.

ARKANSAS HAS BEST SCORING DUO/Trio in SEC

• Arkansas is the only team in the SEC to feature:

^ Two players in the league’s top 5 for scoring for the season

– Mason Jones (4th / 18.2) • Isaiah Joe (5th / 17.5)

^ Three players in the league’s top 20 for scoring for the season

– Mason Jones (4th / 18.2) • Isaiah Joe (5th / 17.5) • Jimmy Whitt Jr. (11th / 14.8)

• Arkansas is the only team in the SEC to feature:

^ Two players in the league’s top 7 for scoring in SEC play

– Isaiah Joe (6th-tied / 17.8) • Jimmy Whitt Jr. (6th-tied / 17.8)

^ Three players in the league’s top 16 for scoring in SEC play

– Isaiah Joe (6th-t / 17.8) • Jimmy Whitt Jr. (6th-t / 17.8) • Mason Jones (16th / 14.8)

Isaiah Joe on Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List

• Arkansas sophomore Isaiah Joe was named to the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today.

• FANS CAN VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITE PLAYER AT: http://www.hoophallawards.com/men/vote.php

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.