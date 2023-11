Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas men’s basketball is 2-0 with a matchup against Old Dominion on deck on Monday. Kevin McPherson is back to break it all down on this week’s Hogs Hoop Report.

Kevin and Jacob Morris wrap up the Gardner-Webb matchup. They also talk Old Dominion, Razorback recruiting and Pro Hogs.

Watch the full episode above. Arkansas battles Old Dominion at 7 p.m. on Monday.