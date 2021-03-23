Hogs Host Memphis For Pair of Midweek Games, News on Big 2022 Schedule Tidbit

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas will host Memphis for two games with the first one tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Baum-Walker Stadium.

In addition, news broke that Arkansas is one of the teams in the 2022 Round Rock Classic.

But the 14-3 Razorbacks have a lot of business to take care of this year before that. It starts tonight with Caleb Bolden (0-0, 5.14 ERA) taking the mound against Memphis’ lefty Dalton Kendrick (0-0, 14.29). Dave Van Horn talks about the Memphis series.

“They’re coming to town for two,” Van Horn said. “I’m looking forward to continue playing games. We’re 2-3-4 games behind a lot of the other schools in the SEC right now in games. We’ve got some guys that need to play. We’ve got some pitchers that need to throw. I’m going to mix it up as best I can to still win both games. Just looking forward to playing some more baseball.”

Van Horn hasn’t announced a starter for Wednesday’s game. It’s also possible Van Horn uses a pitcher against Memphis that hasn’t been on the mound this season.

“You might see one,” Van Horn said. “Still discussing that a little bit, but there is a possibility you could see one.”

Peyton Pallette has started five games this season, but he could be seeing his role change according to Van Horn. Pallette is 1-1 on the season with an ERA of 3.93. However, he was warming up on Sunday and Van Horn said he was considering using him in relief.

“He was available,” Van Horn said. “He was getting loose. He threw 40 pitches the other day (Friday’s Alabama game). He wants to pitch. We don’t know if we’re going to start him next weekend.”

Baseball America still has the Hogs ranked No. 1 in the country. D1Baseball and the USA Today Coaches Poll rank Arkansas as the No. 2 team in the country this week. Perfect Game and the NCBWA have the Hogs at No. 3, while CB Newspaper listed the Razorbacks at No. 5.

Memphis brings a record of 9-8 into the series. Wednesday’s game will begin at 3 p.m. This will be the 41st meeting for these two schools on the baseball diamond. Arkansas leads the series 26-13-1.

The Hogs lead Memphis 11-3 in games played in Fayetteville. The two teams last met in 2019 with the Razorbacks winning 10-3 in Fayetteville. Arkansas has won six in a row against the Tigers and nine of the last 10.

Tune In

Tuesday and Wednesday’s games will stream live on SEC Network+. Catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Both games can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter will have the call.

