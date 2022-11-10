FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 23 Liberty 21-19 last Saturday, but they have to put that game behind them with No. 7 LSU, fresh off a win over Alabama, up next in the same stadium.

Sam Pittman was asked Wednesday if he feels the Hogs have been able to put the loss to the Flames behind them?

“Yeah, I think so,” Pittman said. “I feel like we have. I feel like we had a really good Monday and Tuesday, so I feel really good. We’ve got a lot to play for. I feel like we do. LSU has been a rival of ours and certainly is now. We have The Boot, we’d like to keep it. We’ve got a lot of things. They’re atop the West. It’d be nice to go out there and have a really good game.

“I think we understand the significance of playing LSU at home and what a win could mean to our program. It’s been good, we’re reiterating that every day about what’s at stake. Sometimes you feel like, well, you’re not going to win the West and there’s nothing at stake, well, yeah, your pride’s at stake. Playing in front of the state of Arkansas is at stake. Winning is at stake, bowls are at stake, there’s a lot of things. And, number one is playing hard and playing for yourself and your teammates and pride. I feel that this week, I do.”

It would serve the Hogs well to bury the Liberty loss because LSU has Jayden Daniels at quarterback and he’s to this team what Joe Burrow was to the squad that won the national championship. Daniels has completed 187 of 268 passes for 1,994 yards, 14 touchdowns and an interception. He also leads the team in rushing with 131 carries for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns. Pittman knows the Arkansas defense will have its hands full with Daniels.

“Well, we certainly are aware of his talent,” Pittman said. “And a lot of times even people have numbers assigned to him and miss him. So he’s very, very talented. And going over the defensive game plan starting on Sunday night with Barry (Odom) and his crew all the way through this morning’s meeting with the defense, I feel very, very confident in our game plan.

“But to me, Daniels is the difference in their offense, and it’s not just running the ball. He’s an exceptional passer. He’s got three really, really good receivers. Counting the tight end, four. They throw the back out a lot, five. They’re very talented, but everything starts with him and they’re O-Line’s playing better, so they’re given him a lot of time to throw the football as well.”

Safety Simeon Blair agrees with his coach and knows he will see a lot of Daniels on Saturday.

“Jayden Daniels, he does a great job at keeping the play alive,” Blair said. “He’s a very great, mobile quarterback. He’s one of the best ones we’ve played this year. (WR Kayshon) Boutte, he’s a great route runner. They have speed out there. They have all their receivers (as) strong guys, strong in the legs, so we’re going to have to make sure that we over them and make sure we stay glued to them, especially when Daniels gets to rolling out. We’ve got to make sure we’re plastered on to our guy and make sure we have good eyes out there.”

Boutte is second on the team with 34 receptions for 339 yards and a touchdown. Malik Nabors leads the Tigers with 42 receptions for 504 yards and a touchdown. Defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols is very aware of Daniels as well.

“I know we have to be very disciplined and play good, sound defense, especially up front,” Nichols said. “They run a lot of zone reads and stuff like that, and they implement their quarterback into their run game a lot, so we have to be disciplined in our gaps, not get too impatient and pop into somebody else’s gap. And also in the pass game, he’s a good mobile quarterback, so we’ve got to be rush lane discipline. We can’t be giving up gaps in the in their pass and open up lanes for him to run upfield.”

LSU has a very big and talented offensive line coached by Brad Davis, who was formerly at Arkansas. They do start two true freshmen at the tackles, but they are very talented.

“I think they’re a good group,” Nichols said. “They’re disciplined. Knowing coach Davis, he’s not going to put anybody out there that he doesn’t think can get the job done. They’re a good group. They’re physical. They do their job well. They run the zones and the split zones and stuff like that, so we’re going to have to focus on getting knock-back, getting push and playing on their side of the line of scrimmage just like we do every game. But I think we’ve just got to come and play.”

Arkansas and LSU will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN.