Hogs junior Abayomi “Baybe” Iyiola will enter the transfer portal

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

LITTLE ROCK — Junior forward Abayomi “Baybe” Iyiola, who was part of Eric Musselman’s first recruiting class at Arkansas, has announced on Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal.

Iyiola (6-9, 230) transferred to Arkansas from Stetson, sat out the 2019-20 season as a redshirt sophomore, then suffered a preseason knee injury that kept him out for most of his junior season in ’20-21. Once recovered and medically cleared to resume full basketball activities, Iyiola practiced with the team late in the season but made only one appearance in a game at Arkansas, logging 1:35 of playing time and collecting a rebound in a 101-73 road win over South Carolina on March 2.

Iyiola played two seasons at Stetson under then-Hatters head coach Corey Williams before following Williams to Arkansas when he was hired as an assistant coach. Williams left Arkansas after two seasons on Wednesday to accept a similar assistant coaching position at Texas Tech.

Due to the NCAA’s one-time exceptions granting an extra season of playing eligibility due to the covid-19 pandemic as well as immediate playing eligibility for all Division 1 transfers, Iyiola will have two more years of playing eligibility and will be available to compete to start the upcoming ’21-22 season.

Iyiola becomes the third Razorback to enter the transfer portal following the ’20-21 season as he joins juniors Desi Sills and Ethan Henderson (committed to Texas A&M).

