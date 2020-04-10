Hogs land grad-transfer Jalen Tate as UA’s 2020 class swells to 6 pledges

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman just reeled in a versatile guard in Northern Kentucky grad-transfer Jalen Tate, whose Friday commitment to the Razorbacks gives Musselman his second college transfer for the 2020 class and seventh overall since taking over the Hogs’ basketball program just over a year ago.

“I will be committing to the University of Arkansas!” Tate said in a Twitter release on Friday. “Let’s go Hogs! Proud to be a part of the family!”

Tate (6-6, 170, native of Pickerington, Ohio) chose Arkansas over his homestate schools in Cincinnati and Ohio State, as well as Gonzaga, Kansas State, and Central Florida. He has one season of immediate playing eligibility in ’20-21.

Ranked No. 11 on college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman’s list of top grad-transfers, Tate joins recent Hog commit and New Mexico grad-transfer Vance Jackson (6-9 combo forward, native of Pasadena, Calif., ranked No. 19 on Goodman’s top grad-transfer list) to form the college-transfer portion of Musselman’s six-player 2020 recruiting class that is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation.

Tate started 20 of 22 games in 2019-20 and averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 30.2 minutes while shooting 48.5% from the field (including 18.2% from 3) and 67.6% from the free thow line. He did not play when Northern Kentucky lost at Arkansas, 66-60, on Nov. 30.

He joins a backcourt that is a mix of two veteran Hogs (juniors Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills), a junior newcomer to the Hogs (J.D. Notae who sat out ’19-20 after transferring from Jacksonville), and three incoming freshmen (Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, and Khalen “KK” Robinson).

Tate’s height and length combined with his ability to post-up (mid- and low-post) and slash to the basket while making plays for himself and others allows him to play multiple positions and will help fill the void left by departing Hog guards Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt, Jr., a duo that provided the bulk of Arkansas’s interior offense in ’19-20.

Tate — a two-time selection to the Horizon League All Defensive Team — should help pick up where Whitt left off as a plus-defender in the Hogs’ backcourt, and as an overall fit on the roster his unselfishness sets up for a complementary role when on the floor while providing valuable mentorship to the Hogs’ talented young guards.

With the additions of Tate and Jackson, and based on current roster numbers and the expectation that three committed high school pledges will sign in the spring period as planned, Musselman and the Hogs are maxed out at 13 scholarships filled for the ’20-21 season.