FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ 42-27 win over No. 14 Ole Miss Saturday night assured the Hogs of a bowl game with only Missouri remaining on the schedule.

Arkansas (6-5, 3-4) is likely headed to one of five bowls that have ties with the SEC. Missouri (5-6, 2-5) needs a win over the Razorbacks to qualify for a bowl game. Arkansas hasn’t won in Columbia since the Tigers joined the SEC.

In 2014, the Hogs fell to Missouri 21-14 in Columbia. The Tigers took a 28-24 victory in 2016. Missouri blasted Chad Morris’ Hogs 38-0 in 2018. In 2020 in Sam Pittman’s first trip to Columbia, the Tigers took a wild 50-48 victory over the Hogs who were playing without Feleipe Franks. Arkansas, under coach Glen Rose, defeated Missouri 7-6 in Columbia to open the 1944 season which marks the last time the Hogs left there with a victory.

The Hogs would be more attractive to bowls at 7-5 obviously than 6-6. A 7-5 mark could possibly get Arkansas to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 30. The bowl has an ACC or Notre Dame facing an SEC team. Arkansas went to the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., last year and defeated Penn State 24-10.

It’s more likely the Hogs go to one of two bowls played on Dec. 28. It seems the two favorites for Arkansas are the AutoZone Liberty Bowl played at 4:30 p.m. or the Tax Act Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. Both are televised on ESPN Dec. 28. Both pit the Big 12 against an SEC school. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl had a representative at the Arkansas-Liberty game recently.

The other seemingly possible bowls for the Razorbacks are the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl played on Dec. 17 with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC. The bowl has an SEC school taking on one from the Pac-12. In addition, the fifth possibility would be the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 31. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. and televised on ABC. It has an SEC school taking on a Big Ten or Notre Dame.

ESPN has two projections for Arkansas. One has the Hogs heading to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to take on Baylor. The other projects them to the Tax Act Texas Bowl against Oklahoma.

Arkansas and Missouri will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and televised on CBS.