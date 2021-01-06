Hogs lose 2nd consecutive game, 79-74, at No. 9 Tennessee on Wednesday

Jan 6, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Moses Moody (5) and guard JD Notae (1) and forward Vance Jackson (2) and and guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Manhandled in the paint and missed-layup-maligned on Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks kicked the ball around Wednesday for 20 turnovers but battled till the end of a 79-74 road loss against No. 9 Tennessee, resulting in the Hogs’ second consecutive loss after winning their first 9 games to start the season.

Arkansas surrenderd a 7-point halftime lead and trailed by 8 points, 69-61, with 3:56 left in the game before the Hogs chipped away to close within 2 points twice in the final 26 seconds of the game, but Tennessee made 6-of-6 free throws down the stretch to hold on for the 5-point win.

The Razorbacks were led by JD Notae’s 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists; Jalen Tate’s 15 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds; Vance Jackson, Jr.’s 14 points and 9 rebounds; and Connor Vanover’s 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 block. Tate and Notae, however, combined for half (10) of the team’s turnovers in a game the Hogs were minus-15 in giveaways (20-5) and minus-15 in points-off-turnovers (19-4).

Freshman guard Moses Moody, the Hogs’ leading scorer on the season, failed to reach double-figure scoring for the first time in his Razorbacks career as he finished with only 6 points (on 1-of-8 field goals, including 1-of-4 from 3, and 3-of-3 free throws) to go with 2 rebounds and 1 assist in 38 minutes. Freshman forwad Jaylin Williams of Fort Smith made his first start as a Hog and finished with 6 points (3-of-3 field goals), 2 rebounds, and 1 block in 14 minutes.

Arkansass won the rebounding battle (37-28) but in addition to failing in the turnover and points-off-turnover parts of the game the Hogs were minus-10 in the foul department as the Vols enjoyed a 20-of-26 effort from the foul line (76.9%) compared to only 8-of-10 for Arkansas.

With back-to-back league losses against No. 13 Missouri and now the Vols, Arkansas (9-2, 1-2 SEC) dropped to 9-13 in SEC games under head coach Eric Musselman. Tennessee (8-1, 2-1 SEC) bounced back after suffering a 7-point loss at home against Alabama on Saturday

Musselman went with his fourth different starting lineup of the season as freshman Jaylin Williams joined regluar starters Moses Moody, Connor Vanover, Desi Sills, and Jalen Tate.

It was Arkansas’ bigs — after Musselman earlier in the week said his lineup needed to get “bigger” — that controlled the first half as the trio of Vanover, Vance Jackson, Jr., and Williams combined for 19 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 assists to pace the Hogs to a 40-33 lead at the break. Tate (8 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists) and Moody (6 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist) also had significant contributions in the first 20 minutes.

The Hogs dominated the glass for plus-13 (23-10) but were sloppy with the ball for minus-9 in turnovers (11-2). Arkansas was 16-of-28 shooting from the field (57.1%), including 5-of-11 from 3 (45.5%), and 3-of-3 from the foul line.