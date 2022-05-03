FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will wrap up the non-conference portion of its schedule tonight when it hosts Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. in Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas, ranked as high as No. 2 in some polls, brings a 34-10 record into the game while Missouri State is 21-19. Dave Van Horn feels this is a good game for the teams.

“I think it’s a good rivalry,” Van Horn said. “It’s a couple, three hours away and we always see them when we’re out recruiting. We recruit a lot of the same kids. We get into Missouri. I’m sure the Missouri schools don’t like that, but we have to. I think Coach (Keith) Guttin and his staff have done a great job. They get to play in that Double-A ballpark now. I think that’s really helped them attract some really good talent. They’ve had some great teams.”

The Bears come into Fayetteville on somewhat of a hot streak. They had won seven games in a row before dropping Sunday’s game to Indiana State. It appears they are playing their best baseball of the season right now.

The Bears hit .297 as a team led by left fielder Spencer Nivens, .363, four home runs, 33 RBI; first baseman Mason Greer, .356, six home runs, 40 RBI; catcher Drake Baldwin batting .338, eight home runs, 38 RBI, shortstop Walker Jenkins, .330, four home runs, 13 RBI and third baseman Grant Wood, four home runs and 13 RBI.

Schedule

6:30 Tuesday, May 2

vs. Missouri State – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Sophomore right-hander Will McEntire, 1-0, 1.13 earned run and fine starts the last three midweek games, will start for Coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks tonight.

Matchups

Game 1

Missouri State LHP Reece Lange (1-2, 5.08 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-0, 1.32 ERA)

Tune In

Tuesday night’s game will stream on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The game can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM or through the Razorback app, with Phil Elson (play-by-play) and Razorback great Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on the call. A full list of radio affiliates is available here.

Series History

Arkansas holds a sizeable advantage over Missouri State with an overall series record of 55-26. 36 of those 55 wins have come in Fayetteville, including 19 under head coach Dave Van Horn.

The Razorbacks won 10 in a row against the Bears from 2007 until 2014, but the series has evened out in recent years. Arkansas and Missouri State have split the last 12 games since 2015, and the Bears have won five of the last nine games played at Baum-Walker Stadium since 2015.

Leading Off