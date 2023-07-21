FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks placed four players on the All-SEC preseason team selected by the media and the team was slotted fifth in the West.

Running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders was named to the first unit. This follows a sophomore season that saw Sanders rush 222 times for 1.443 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also grabbed 28 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

On the second unit, Arkansas had quarterback KJ Jefferson, offensive guard Brady Latham and cornerback Dwight McGlothern named to the squad.

Jefferson completed 204 of 300 passes for 2,648 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games in 2022. He also rushed 158 times for 640 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named the MVP of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Latham is one of two experienced offensive linemen returning to the Hogs. McGlothern started all 13 games and racking up a career-high 52 total tackles. He led the Arkansas defense and finished second in the SEC with four interceptions, picking off passes in each of his first two games as a Razorback against Cincinnati and South Carolina before adding interceptions against Alabama and Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

SCHOOL POINTS Georgia (265) 2011 Tennessee (14) 1682 South Carolina (3) 1254 Kentucky (1) 1204 Florida 911 Missouri 658 Vanderbilt (8) 428

WESTERN DIVISION

SCHOOL POINTS Alabama (165) 1899 LSU (117) 1838 Texas A&M (1) 1144 Ole Miss 1128 Arkansas (3) 958 Auburn (4) 685 Mississippi State (1) 496

SEC CHAMPION

SCHOOL POINTS Georgia 181 Alabama 62 LSU 31 Tennessee 5 Vanderbilt 5 Arkansas 2 Auburn 2 Texas A&M 1 Mississippi State 1 South Carolina 1

2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR – Malik Nabers, LSU

WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL – Will Campbell, LSU

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-Team

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR – Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE – Mason Taylor, LSU

OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia

C – Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Third-Team

*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL – Emery Jones, LSU

OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL – Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Harold Perkins, LSU

LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia

Second-Team

DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Third-Team

DL – Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL – Tim Smith, Alabama

DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB – Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB – Major Burns, LSU

DB – D.J. James, Auburn

DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB – Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KS – Brian Battie, Auburn

RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second-Team

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS – Slade Roy, LSU

KS – Barion Brown, Kentucky

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third-Team

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS – William Mote, Georgia

KS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

* – Indicates a tie