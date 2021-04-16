Hogs Rained Out; Doubleheader against Aggies Tomorrow

AYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks will play two on Saturday for the second weekend in a row.

Friday night’s series opener between No. 1 Arkansas and Texas A&M has been postponed due to rain. The Hogs and Aggies will play a doubleheader on Saturday, April 17, at Baum-Walker Stadium, with the first of two nine-inning games starting at 1 p.m.

The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately one hour after game one’s conclusion. Both contests will broadcast on SEC Network+.

Sunday’s series finale remains set for 2 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Friday’s game will be honored for game one of the doubleheader, and gates will open at 11:30 a.m. The stadium will be cleared after the conclusion of game one.

Tickets for Saturday’s game will be honored for game two of the doubleheader. Entry for game two will not begin until after the entire stadium has been cleared.

