Aiming for a strong qualifying time in the distance medley relay for nationals, Arkansas broke three records enroute to producing the third fastest collegiate and seventh fastest time on the world all-time list.

An impressive line-up that consisted of Krissy Gear (3:22.47 – 1200m), Britton Wilson (52.37 – 400m), Shafiqua Maloney (2:01.95 – 800m), and Lauren Gregory (4:34.84 – 1600m) generated a time of 10:51.63.

“That’s fantastic,” stated Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter. “To be the third fastest collegiate time all time, behind Oregon and Tennessee. It was a remarkable day.

“I thought we would have more company to help run faster, but that separated really quickly. Krissy, I know, was really excited about running and she made a statement today. Then everybody just ran solo. Lauren said she would run even splits as best as I possibly can for as long as I can. She was almost like a metronome, steady as can be.”

The Razorback crew bettered the UA school record of 10:51.89 set during the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships by a Hog foursome of Jessica Kamilos (3:22.87), Sparkle McKnight (52.84), Therese Haiss (2:07.29), and Dominique Scott (4:28.89). It also topped the meet record of 10:55.89 set in 2020 by Stanford.

Maloney’s split of 2:01.95 ranks as the second fastest split ever on a distance medley relay, trailing a 2:01.93 by professional Brenda Martinez on the world and American record of 10:40.31 set in 2017.

Among collegians Maloney ranks first with her split, bettering the previous best of 2:03.18 by Chanelle Price of Tennessee in 2009 on a banked track and a 2:02.00 by Shea Collinsworth of BYU on an oversized track.

“I knew the school record was 10:51, but I didn’t know what the point was,” noted Gear. “So, I’m glad we got the school record, because I knew we were going to be really close. It’s super exciting to break it this early in the season.

“Isabel Van Camp was in the race to rabbit the opening leg, so I was able to get away from being trapped in the field like I’ve been in the past and just work with her and hope she would set us up for the first 800m. Then in the last 400m, just bring it home and set the team up for a successful run in the rest of the medley.”

On the all-time collegiate list, it only trials the collegiate record of 10:48.77 set by Oregon in January of 2017 and a 10:50.98 set by Tennessee at the 2009 NCAA Championships.

In the race, the Razorbacks bettered a field which included Oklahoma State (11:05.10), Oregon (11:11.80), and Stanford (11:22.44).

“I’m very happy with it and we went into it with an idea of some record,” said Gregory. “We had it in mind but didn’t remember the point portion of the school record. So, I didn’t know if we had it or not. I knew it would be really tight.

“It’s fun to always keep a goal since we don’t always know how the competition pans out. It’s difficult when other teams aren’t there with you, but I knew what I wanted run. Really, when you’re on the indoor and running splits, that’s enough competition really.”

Another impressive event for Arkansas was the 200m, where Jayla Hollis finished second in a career best 23.16, moving to No. 8 on the all-time UA list. She bettered her time of 23.31 from last year.

Following Hollis and placing 6-7-8 were the trio of Jada Baylark (23.39), Morgan Burks-Magee (23.49), Joanne Reid (23.56). Baylark equaled her season best while career best times were posted by Burks-Magee and Reid.

G’Auna Edwards (19-4.75) placed sixth in the long jump, and Sydney Billington (5-7) finished eighth in the high jump.