OXFORD, Miss. – No. 5 Arkansas’ series opener against Ole Miss has been postponed due to weather.

The Razorbacks and Rebels were scheduled to begin their three-game set at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The decision to postpone the series opener at Swayze Field was made approximately 25 minutes before the game’s first pitch.

Arkansas and Ole Miss will now play a doubleheader consisting of two nine-inning games on Friday, April 7, starting at 2 p.m. The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately one hour after the conclusion of the first game.

The series finale in Oxford remains set for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, on SEC Network.

For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow the Hogs on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).