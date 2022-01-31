The defending Southeastern Conference champion Arkansas Razorbacks have been picked to finish third in the league this season by the league’s coaches.

Head Coach Courtney Deifel and the No. 8 Razorbacks received two first place votes and 124 points overall in the poll finishing behind preseason favorite No. 2 Alabama – seven first place votes, 138 total points – and No. 5 Florida – three first place votes, 131 total points. Points for the poll were awarded on a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12 basis. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

The Hogs are scheduled to open the 2022 season February 10 against Rutgers in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Arkansas will play five games opening weekend at the Challenge, taking on Memphis, No. 7 Washington (twice) and Long Beach State before returning to Fayetteville to open the home schedule February 17 against Western Illinois at 2:30 p.m. inside the friendly confines of Bogle Park. Season tickets are available by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or by visiting arkansasrazorbacks.com.

2022 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place – School – Points

1 – Alabama (7) – 138

2 – Florida (3) – 131

3 – Arkansas (2) – 124

4 – Tennessee (1) – 103

5 – Missouri – 97

6 – LSU – 93

T7 – Georgia – 78

T7 – Kentucky – 78

9 – Ole Miss – 47

10 – Texas A&M – 41

11 – Auburn – 36

12 – Mississippi State – 35

13 – South Carolina – 13