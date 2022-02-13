No. 8 Arkansas split their second doubleheader in as many days with a 10-0 win over Long Beach State and a 10-5 loss to No. 7 Washington in the nightcap to go 3-2 at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

How it Happened vs. Long Beach State

The Razorbacks wasted no time in the opener against Long Beach State, scoring four runs without a hit in the first inning and never looking back. The Hogs worked five walks in the first, including three straight with the bases loaded. Chenise Delce drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly to deep center field. The Arkansas offense came right back in the second to add three more on Hannah Gammill’s three-run homer – the first of the season for the Razorbacks. Hannah McEwen added a two-out, two-run double in the third and freshman Spencer Prigge added an RBI-single with her first collegiate hit in the fifth to set the final score.

While the offense was rolling so was Delce inside the circle. The Tulsa transfer breezed through the first three innings without allowing a hit before finally allowing a pair of singles in the fourth. She picked up her first victory as a Razorback after turning in four scoreless innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

How it Happened vs. Washington

A night after being shut out 8-0 nothing by the Huskies, the Razorbacks responded on Saturday night battling back from an early two-run deficit. Texas transfer Taylor Ellsworth came up with a clutch hit again, lacing a two-run double into the left field corner to tie the game. Danielle Gibson wasted no time putting Arkansas in front one batter later with a seeing-eye single through the right side to score Ellsworth. Audrie LaValley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to plate the fourth run of the frame. The Hogs stranded the bases loaded in the fourth and Cally Kildow was thrown out at home in the fifth trying to score on an errant throw. Those missed opportunities became costly in the sixth when Washington’s Baylee Klingler hit a grand slam to take the lead then Kinsey Fiedler tacked on a two-run homer for a six-run inning.

The Razorbacks had their opportunities, leaving 11 runners on base on the night. Haff took her first loss of the season after allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. Ellsworth and Gibson each drove in two runs and had two hits with KB Sides adding three walks and stealing two bases.

Hog Highlights

The Razorbacks drew a season-best seven walks in the win over Long Beach State, including five in the first inning.

Arkansas’ 10 runs are the most in a game this season and the victory over LBSU was the team’s first run-rule win of the year.

Delce and Turner combined for the second shutout in the Hogs’ first four games.

Gibson’s two hits against LBSU notched her third two-hit game of the weekend and her RBI-single in the sixth against Washington gave her four two-hit games over the five in Mexico.

KB Sides stole her third and fourth bases of the weekend against Washington, the Razorbacks stole four bases as a team all of last season.

Up Next

The Razorbacks open up Bogle Park for the 2022 season on Thursday at 5 p.m. against No. 25 Wichita State before hosting the Razorback Invitational beginning on Friday afternoon.